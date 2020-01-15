Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.47

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.47 and last traded at $44.41, with a volume of 4081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.17.

MAIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Securities started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.75. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). Main Street Capital had a net margin of 50.85% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $60.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 94.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 397,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,803,000 after acquiring an additional 17,394 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $644,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 704,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,367,000 after purchasing an additional 60,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors own 22.94% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

