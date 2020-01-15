Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.50.

NYSE:MAIN traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $44.57. 292,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.76. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $44.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.75.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.26 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 50.85%. Main Street Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 94.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 80,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 77,916 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 643,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,802,000 after purchasing an additional 62,116 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 37.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 38,783 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 98.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 19,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 35.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 72,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares during the last quarter. 22.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

