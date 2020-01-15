Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,456.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.26. 588,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,789. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $61.63 and a 52-week high of $78.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.22 and its 200-day moving average is $72.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4665 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Schwab US Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

