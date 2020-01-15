Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $327,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 16.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,618,862,000 after acquiring an additional 398,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Duke Energy by 23.0% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 61,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,574. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $83.33 and a 52 week high of $97.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.22.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.08%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

