Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Holdings Raised by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 878.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,956 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 28.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 16.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 143,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,131,000 after acquiring an additional 20,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.57.

In related news, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $260.23 per share, for a total transaction of $260,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

MLM opened at $260.75 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.84 and a 52 week high of $281.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.46. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

