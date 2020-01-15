Masari (MSR) Price Tops $0.0191

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Masari coin can now be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Masari has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. Masari has a market cap of $221,698.00 and $615.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Masari alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003978 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 11,620,433 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Masari Coin Trading

Masari can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.