Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.56-3.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.035-1.035 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Masimo also updated its FY 2019
Pre-Market guidance to 3.18 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Masimo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded up $2.82 on Wednesday, hitting $166.85. 2,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,400. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.98 and its 200 day moving average is $152.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. Masimo has a 1-year low of $111.33 and a 1-year high of $165.48.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $229.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.92 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Also, EVP Anand Sampath sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,683,715. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

