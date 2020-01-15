Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Short Interest Update

Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 331,100 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the December 15th total of 280,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

MTRN stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.83. The stock had a trading volume of 109,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,596. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Materion has a 12-month low of $45.78 and a 12-month high of $71.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.71.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Materion had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $305.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Materion will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Materion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Materion during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Materion by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Materion during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

