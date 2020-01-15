Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Gap Down to $14.68

Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.07, but opened at $14.68. Mattel shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 7,089,073 shares.

MAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 target price on Mattel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. DZ Bank lowered Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.05.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.70.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 26.03% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 85.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its stake in Mattel by 104.3% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 63,534 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Mattel by 550.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Mattel by 27.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter.

Mattel Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

