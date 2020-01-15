McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Deutsche Bank currently has GBX 154 ($2.03) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 137 ($1.80).

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 166 ($2.18) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.37) price objective (up previously from GBX 155 ($2.04)) on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group restated a sell rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) price objective (down previously from GBX 130 ($1.71)) on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 148.67 ($1.96).

MCS opened at GBX 142.70 ($1.88) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 144.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 142.25. McCarthy & Stone has a fifty-two week low of GBX 121.40 ($1.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 159.90 ($2.10). The firm has a market capitalization of $761.42 million and a P/E ratio of 18.78.

In related news, insider Gill Barr acquired 7,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £9,944.10 ($13,080.90).

About McCarthy & Stone

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

