McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) Research Coverage Started at Bernstein Bank

Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of McDermott International in a research note on Monday. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of MDR stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 12,505,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,140,056. McDermott International has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $129.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.87.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($1.07). McDermott International had a negative return on equity of 349.92% and a negative net margin of 56.57%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. McDermott International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDermott International will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Hook Sandra 714,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDR. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDermott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDermott International during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in McDermott International in the third quarter worth $41,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in McDermott International in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in McDermott International by 37.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 31,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

