Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,530,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 7,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.54.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.77. 3,368,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,741,150. Mcdonald’s has a 1 year low of $173.41 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.57 and its 200-day moving average is $206.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Mulligan acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $193.46 per share, with a total value of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $561,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski acquired 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.