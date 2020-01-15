Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,814 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 18,808 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.54.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $209.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,189,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.33. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $173.41 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

