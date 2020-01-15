McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.60-14.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.38. McKesson also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 14.60-14.80 EPS.

MCK opened at $152.49 on Wednesday. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $154.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.60. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $57.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of McKesson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet cut McKesson from a b rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group cut McKesson to a sell rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.70.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

