McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $137.00 to $140.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. McKesson traded as high as $155.20 and last traded at $155.09, with a volume of 22019 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.67.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCK. TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group downgraded McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.70.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $191,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in McKesson by 100.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 101,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,612,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,769,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $659,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60. The firm had revenue of $57.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.09%.

About McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit