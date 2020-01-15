McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $137.00 to $140.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. McKesson traded as high as $155.20 and last traded at $155.09, with a volume of 22019 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.67.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCK. TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group downgraded McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.70.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $191,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in McKesson by 100.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 101,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,612,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,769,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $659,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60. The firm had revenue of $57.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.09%.

About McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

