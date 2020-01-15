Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys New Stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned 0.05% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 798.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 45,941 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 207,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 37,073 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp increased its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 224,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 24,876 shares during the period.

SDS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,808,422. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $40.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0943 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraShort S&P500’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

