Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $253,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,107.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,838,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,415 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,473,000 after purchasing an additional 862,369 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,210,000 after purchasing an additional 468,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,729,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,708,000 after purchasing an additional 148,567 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,111,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.45. 62,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,878. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.52. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.40 and a fifty-two week high of $130.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.739 per share. This is an increase from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.