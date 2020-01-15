Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $4.84 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,627 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 3.2% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,813,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,063,000 after purchasing an additional 532,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,150,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,275 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,169,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,401,000 after purchasing an additional 434,078 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,386,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,327,000 after purchasing an additional 706,129 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,059,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,263,000 after purchasing an additional 474,420 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.00. 200,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,992,278. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $58.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1113 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

