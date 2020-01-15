Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $324,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,210.8% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,024.1% during the third quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 112,761 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 34.5% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.3% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 29,887 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.56. The stock had a trading volume of 11,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,139. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $31.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.85.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4019 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

