Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 155,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,445.0% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 126,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,292,000 after buying an additional 117,987 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 700,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,030,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,489,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 48,980 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $69.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,169,178. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.28. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.71 and a 12-month high of $70.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.7758 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

