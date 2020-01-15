Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 408 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 917 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 789 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Aegis reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $402.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Netflix from $380.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Macquarie cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.29.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $339.35. 182,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,390,716. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.30. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $385.99. The firm has a market cap of $149.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.63, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

