Medical Developments International (ASX:MVP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.35

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Medical Developments International Ltd (ASX:MVP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$9.35 ($6.63) and last traded at A$9.34 ($6.62), with a volume of 247452 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$8.87 ($6.29).

The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $612.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$7.82 and its 200-day moving average is A$6.02.

About Medical Developments International (ASX:MVP)

Medical Developments International Limited manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical drugs, and medical and veterinary equipment in Australia and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, and Veterinary Products. It offers asthma and COPD pressurized metered dose inhalers, as well as masks and peak flow meters for asthma management; Penthrox, a prescription only medicine for acute pain; medical devices; and various veterinary anesthetic machines to veterinarians.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Developments International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Developments International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit