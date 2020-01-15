Medical Developments International (ASX:MVP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.35

Medical Developments International Ltd (ASX:MVP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$9.35 ($6.63) and last traded at A$9.34 ($6.62), with a volume of 247452 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$8.87 ($6.29).

The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $612.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$7.82 and its 200-day moving average is A$6.02.

About Medical Developments International (ASX:MVP)

Medical Developments International Limited manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical drugs, and medical and veterinary equipment in Australia and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, and Veterinary Products. It offers asthma and COPD pressurized metered dose inhalers, as well as masks and peak flow meters for asthma management; Penthrox, a prescription only medicine for acute pain; medical devices; and various veterinary anesthetic machines to veterinarians.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Developments International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Developments International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.