Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.5% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 35,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $5,703,199.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,886. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.57. The company has a market capitalization of $159.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $82.77 and a 52-week high of $118.96.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.52.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

