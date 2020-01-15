Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Short Interest Update

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $561.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $43.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBIN. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 6.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 46.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MBIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
About Merchants Bancorp
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.
