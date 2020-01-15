Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Short Interest Update

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $561.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $43.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBIN. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 6.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 46.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MBIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

