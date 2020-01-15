Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CASH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $39.00 target price on shares of Meta Financial Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.25.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.34. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $39.15.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $101.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.94 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Analysts predict that Meta Financial Group will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

In related news, insider Michael K. Goik sold 13,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $448,065.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,540,580.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sonja Anne Theisen sold 5,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $194,290.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,524.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,419 shares of company stock worth $954,914 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 453.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

