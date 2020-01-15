Metronome (MET) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.72 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 15th. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00004182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $32.15, $10.39 and $18.94. Metronome has a total market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $293,616.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.30 or 0.03644554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00197246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00128450 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,639,487 coins and its circulating supply is 10,115,238 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $18.94, $50.98, $5.60, $32.15, $33.94, $24.68, $13.77, $51.55, $20.33, $7.50 and $10.39. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

