MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $39.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

MGP opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. MGM Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $33.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.45.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $226.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. MGM Growth Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 116.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,262,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,427 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 39.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 842,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,830,000 after purchasing an additional 237,649 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 47.5% in the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 566,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,348,000 after purchasing an additional 182,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter worth $15,139,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 34.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 363,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 92,828 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

