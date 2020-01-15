Mi-Pay Group (LON:MPAY) Shares Down 10%

Shares of Mi-Pay Group PLC (LON:MPAY) were down 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.15 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02), approximately 4,314,489 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 87,593% from the average daily volume of 4,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $617,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.03.

About Mi-Pay Group (LON:MPAY)

Mi-Pay Group plc engages in assessing, managing, and mitigating fraud risks in the cardholder-not-present payment solutions market in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides an outsourced secure payment services platform for instant top up and digital content services primarily in the mobile sector.

