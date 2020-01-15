Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Upgraded to “Buy” at Cleveland Research

Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen raised shares of Micron Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.24.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.32. 14,934,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,430,596. Micron Technology has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $58.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $200,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,949.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,786 shares of company stock valued at $2,649,197. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.