Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Upgraded to “Buy” at Cleveland Research

Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen raised shares of Micron Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.24.
NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.32. 14,934,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,430,596. Micron Technology has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $58.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56.
In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $200,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,949.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,786 shares of company stock valued at $2,649,197. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.
About Micron Technology
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
