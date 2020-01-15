Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,109 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 29,084 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $57,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after buying an additional 64,905,685 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,118,218,000 after buying an additional 7,724,483 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after buying an additional 6,215,731 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $620,230,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Microsoft by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,567,196,000 after buying an additional 3,989,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $162.13 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $160.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.44. The firm has a market cap of $1,246.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nomura set a $161.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.97.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

