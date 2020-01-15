Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Short Interest Up 19.7% in December

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 12,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 22,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $360,920.35. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,434,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,951,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 692,771 shares of company stock valued at $11,323,920.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $679,000. VHCP Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,033,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,344,000. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIST stock opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average is $18.84. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $27.95.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MIST shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Milestone Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.