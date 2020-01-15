Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) Short Interest Update

Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 104,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 285.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 270.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 77.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 1,830.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 13,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Millendo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 60.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Millendo Therapeutics stock opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. Millendo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $109.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Millendo Therapeutics will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

MLND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

