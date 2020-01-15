Mincoin (MNC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $23.00

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Mincoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0346 or 0.00000395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mincoin has traded 29.2% higher against the dollar. Mincoin has a market capitalization of $213,133.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00657735 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010327 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008926 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About Mincoin

Mincoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 6,162,835 coins. Mincoin’s official website is www.mincoin.us . Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mincoin’s official message board is www.mincoinforum.com

Mincoin Coin Trading

Mincoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

