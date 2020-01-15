MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) will announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. MiX Telematics posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.45 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MIXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiX Telematics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 12.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 55.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 73,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 26,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 3,375.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 82,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 80,434 shares in the last quarter. 38.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MIXT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.96. The stock had a trading volume of 30,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,910. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $319.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.77.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

