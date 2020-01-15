Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Shares Up 5.4%

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) shot up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $139.55 and last traded at $138.95, 844,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 616,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.85.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOH. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.67.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15.
In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $474,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,550.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $45,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 7.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 6.8% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Molina Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:MOH)
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.
