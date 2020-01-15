Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Shares Up 5.4%

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) shot up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $139.55 and last traded at $138.95, 844,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 616,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.85.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOH. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.10. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $474,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,550.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $45,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 7.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 6.8% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

