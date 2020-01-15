Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Short Interest Up 20.5% in December

Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the December 15th total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 2.18. Momo has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $622.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.62 million. Momo had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 15.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Momo will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MOMO. Benchmark increased their price objective on Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Momo by 5.1% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd now owns 5,391,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $193,031,000 after buying an additional 261,472 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Momo during the third quarter worth about $620,000. AXA boosted its holdings in Momo by 1.9% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 193,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,924,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Momo by 38.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,049,000 after buying an additional 216,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Momo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 529,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,419,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

