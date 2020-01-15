Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $227.18.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,683,312.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $804,703.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,013 shares of company stock worth $7,353,939. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 985.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 770,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,433,000 after acquiring an additional 699,273 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 9.1% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,851,000 after acquiring an additional 149,000 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 222,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,674,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 196,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,183,000 after buying an additional 15,105 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 207.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO traded up $4.05 on Wednesday, hitting $253.48. 9,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,804. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.51 and a 200-day moving average of $217.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $149.17 and a 52 week high of $252.11. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. Moody’s had a return on equity of 270.17% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

