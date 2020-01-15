Morgan Stanley Increases JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $151.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $151.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JPM. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.27.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $138.80 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $98.09 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at $59,103,377.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,655 shares of company stock worth $9,095,955 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.