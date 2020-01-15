MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at TD Securities

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MTY. Raymond James set a C$65.00 target price on shares of MTY Food Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$67.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of TSE MTY opened at C$59.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$55.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$59.72. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.40. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$51.61 and a 12-month high of C$71.86.

In other MTY Food Group news, Director Murat Armutlu bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$52.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,635,250.

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

