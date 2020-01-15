MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter. MVC Capital had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 38.77%.

MVC traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $9.28. 1,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,511. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11. MVC Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.06 and a quick ratio of 13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.20 million, a PE ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. MVC Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 340.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MVC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MVC Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of MVC Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

