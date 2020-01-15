Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

In other news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 44,509,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,641,165. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $295,729.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,983.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,046,099 shares of company stock worth $61,228,506 and have sold 41,304 shares worth $644,009. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 169.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,272,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,770 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,733,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 9.6% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,694,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,414,000 after purchasing an additional 409,305 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2,146.6% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 382,195 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,690,000. Institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYOV stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.77. 46,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $26.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.05.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

