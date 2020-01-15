Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.
In other news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 44,509,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,641,165. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $295,729.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,983.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,046,099 shares of company stock worth $61,228,506 and have sold 41,304 shares worth $644,009. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of MYOV stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.77. 46,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $26.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.05.
Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Myovant Sciences
Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.
