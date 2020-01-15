NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Shares Gap Up to $1.26

NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.06, but opened at $1.26. NantHealth shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 240,248 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76. The firm has a market cap of $139.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.52.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). NantHealth had a negative net margin of 105.82% and a negative return on equity of 10,106.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NantHealth Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NantHealth stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) by 778.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,755 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in NantHealth were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NantHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:NH)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

