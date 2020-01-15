National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 548,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $2,910,000. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in National Instruments by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 61,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,123,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 4,640.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 197,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,222,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.40. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $340.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

NATI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit