National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 548,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $2,910,000. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in National Instruments by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 61,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,123,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 4,640.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 197,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,222,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.40. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $340.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

NATI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

