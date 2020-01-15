National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Given News Sentiment Rating of -1.98

News headlines about National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) have trended somewhat negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. National Security Group earned a news impact score of -1.98 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the insurance provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ:NSEC remained flat at $$15.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48. National Security Group has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $15.99. The company has a market cap of $40.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. National Security Group had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Security Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey acquired 5,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $79,189.50. Also, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey acquired 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,708.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,461 shares of company stock valued at $312,635. 38.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

