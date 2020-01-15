NCC Group (LON:NCC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $189.60

Shares of NCC Group PLC (LON:NCC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $189.60 and traded as high as $214.50. NCC Group shares last traded at $210.00, with a volume of 414,919 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.83) price target on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.62) price target on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.62) price target on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 246.25 ($3.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 216.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 189.83. The firm has a market cap of $583.49 million and a P/E ratio of 43.75.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

