Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Stock Price Up 16.1%

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) traded up 16.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.66, 617,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 577,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

NLTX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.35 and a quick ratio of 26.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.40).

In other news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman acquired 119,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $999,994.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 3,017,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $25,347,352.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

