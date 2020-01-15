Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 49,400 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NURO opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. Neurometrix has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $13.80.

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Neurometrix had a negative return on equity of 65.19% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neurometrix will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neurometrix stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) by 386.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,102 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Neurometrix worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NURO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Neurometrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neurometrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Neurometrix in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

About Neurometrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurometrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurometrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit