Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) Short Interest Update

Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 49,400 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NURO opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. Neurometrix has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $13.80.

Get Neurometrix alerts:

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Neurometrix had a negative return on equity of 65.19% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neurometrix will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neurometrix stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) by 386.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,102 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Neurometrix worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NURO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Neurometrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neurometrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Neurometrix in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

About Neurometrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurometrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurometrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.