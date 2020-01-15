New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

New Germany Fund Inc (NYSE:GF)’s stock price rose 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.75 and last traded at $15.75, approximately 3,192 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 13,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.44.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in New Germany Fund by 0.5% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 751,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of New Germany Fund during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of New Germany Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,058,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of New Germany Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Germany Fund by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 148,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter.

New Germany Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GF)

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

