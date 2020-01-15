New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

New Germany Fund Inc (NYSE:GF)’s stock price rose 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.75 and last traded at $15.75, approximately 3,192 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 13,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.44.
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.
New Germany Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GF)
The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
