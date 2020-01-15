NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) Stock Price Up 11.1%

NexJ Systems Inc (TSE:NXJ) shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90, 8,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 81% from the average session volume of 4,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 million and a P/E ratio of -2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.75.

Get NexJ Systems alerts:

NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$4.02 million during the quarter.

NexJ Systems Inc provides enterprise customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a suite of customer relationship management software solutions to insurance, wealth management and private banking, corporate and commercial banking, and capital markets, as well as for sales, trading, and research.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for NexJ Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexJ Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.