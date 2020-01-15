NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 320,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,659,000 after purchasing an additional 52,011 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 901.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,590,000 after buying an additional 68,500 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,133,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,120,000 after purchasing an additional 111,990 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $249.25 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $170.75 and a 12 month high of $247.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.91. The company has a market cap of $119.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

A number of analysts have commented on NEE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.92.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

